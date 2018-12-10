Prosecutors eye former Deutsche Bank anti-money laundering official: report

FILE PHOTO: The headquarters of Deutsche Bank is pictured in Frankfurt, Germany, March 19, 2018. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Frankfurt prosecutors have launched a probe against a former anti-money laundering official of Deutsche Bank on suspicion of money laundering, German public broadcaster Hessischer Rundfunk reported on Monday.

The public prosecutor is accusing the former official of failing to report suspicious transactions, despite sufficient indications of money laundering, Hessischer Rundfunk reported, without citing sources.

A spokesman for Deutsche Bank declined to comment. The Frankfurt prosecutor’s office didn’t answer the phone or return an email seeking comment.

Deutsche Bank shares hit a low on Friday and traded 4.4 percent lower at 1614 GMT. Shares are down 53 percent this year.

Last month, Police raided six Deutsche Bank premises in and around Frankfurt over money laundering allegations linked to the Panama Papers.

The two-day search included all the offices of Deutsche Bank’s management board.

Investigators are looking into the activities of two unnamed Deutsche Bank employees alleged to have helped clients set up offshore firms to launder money, the prosecutor’s office has said. The inquiries focus on events from 2013 to this year.