MOVES-Deutsche Asset Management Appoints Alex Francois as director

March 5 (Reuters) - Deutsche Asset Management, part of Deutsche Bank AG, said it appointed Alex François as director of sales, asset management in the Global Client Group (GCG), Australia and New Zealand.

Francois will focus on the company’s public markets capabilities, including equities and multi-asset, and will be based in Sydney.

Francois, who was head of institutional distribution at William Blair, has held senior positions at Provident Capital, Principal Global I investors Australia, Schroders and ING NZ. (Reporting by Mrinalini Krothapalli in Bangalore)