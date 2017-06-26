FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Deutsche Bank's chief U.S. economist LaVorgna steps down -Bloomberg
June 26, 2017 / 5:32 PM / a month ago

MOVES-Deutsche Bank's chief U.S. economist LaVorgna steps down -Bloomberg

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 26 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank AG's chief U.S. economist Joe LaVorgna left last week after about 20 years with the bank and plans to "work elsewhere in financial services," Bloomberg said on Monday, citing people familiar with the move.

The bank's chief economist Peter Hooper will continue to oversee economic forecasts and analysis, Bloomberg said.

Deutsche Bank spokesman Troy Gravitt declined to comment on the matter in an email statement.

LaVorgna could not be immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Richard Leong)

