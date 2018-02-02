Deutsche Bank posts third consecutive annual loss in 2017

FRANKFURT, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank on Friday posted its third consecutive annual loss in 2017, taking a hit from challenging markets, a drop in investment bank revenue and a U.S. tax reform.

The loss of 497 million euros ($621 million) at Germany’s flagship lender fell short of expectations of analysts, who had forecast a loss of 290 million euros, according to a Reuters poll of nine banks and brokerages.

The bank warned last month that it would post a loss for the year. ($1 = 0.8003 euros) (Reporting by Tom Sims; Editing by Maria Sheahan)