CORRECTED-Deutsche Bank to post small 2017 loss on U.S. tax reform, weak markets
India plans to boost tourism, travel in annual budget
India plans to boost tourism, travel in annual budget
Coal dwarfs battery metals in deals despite war on pollution
Coal dwarfs battery metals in deals despite war on pollution
Author of Trump book contradicts president
Author of Trump book contradicts president
#Financials
January 5, 2018 / 3:26 PM / in 13 hours

CORRECTED-Deutsche Bank to post small 2017 loss on U.S. tax reform, weak markets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects time frame of loss to full year, not fourth quarter)

FRANKFURT, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank said it would post a small net loss in 2017 after weak trading, a low level of client activity and the 1.5 billion euro ($1.81 billion) negative impact of a tax overhaul in the United States.

“Trading conditions in the fourth quarter 2017 were characterized by low volatility in financial markets and low levels of client activity in key businesses,” Deutsche Bank said in a statement on Friday.

$1 = 0.8306 euros Reporting by Tom Sims; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
