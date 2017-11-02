Deutsche Bank bolsters debt syndicate

LONDON, Nov 2 (IFR) - Deutsche Bank has hired Sam Wareham to bolster its European debt syndicate desk, according to market sources.

Wareham joins from NatWest Markets where he had been an associate on bond syndicate since October 2015 according to his LinkedIn profile. Wareham will report to Helene Jolly, a director on the syndicate desk.

He will help fill the gap left by Dev Gulrajani who left the bank in June to go to Mizuho.

The German bank has been adding to its debt syndicate in recent months. It hired Viet Le from Credit Agricole in August to work on financial institutions, Europe. (Reporting by Helene Durand, Robert Hogg; editing by Alex Chambers)