FRANKFURT, March 9 (Reuters) - Joachim Faber said on Friday that he would stand for reelection as head of the board of Deutsche Boerse, as the German exchange operator announced a revamp of the supervisory body.

The board will grow in size to 16 members from the current 12 and split evenly between shareholder and employee representatives, rather than the current tilt in favor of shareholder representatives, the company said. (Reporting by Tom Sims)