October 29, 2017 / 9:29 AM / in 18 hours

Deutsche Boerse chairman says board has CEO shortlist -newspaper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Deutsche Boerse’s board has a shortlist of potential candidates for chief executive and hopes to make a final decision before the end of the year, the board’s chairman said in an interview with a German newspaper published on Sunday.

“Our goal is to have someone by Jan. 1. We definitely want to agree on a successor this year,” Joachim Faber, chairman of the German exchange operator’s supervisory board, said in an interview with Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

“We have a shortlist with a handful of potentially qualified candidates that we are now going through quickly,” he said.

The paper said that Faber’s ideal candidate would have the following: German as a native language, experience as an entrepreneur, not necessarily exchange experience, good contacts with politicians, and a high degree of knowledge about regulation.

Faber himself ruled out stepping down.

The search for a new chief comes after the current CEO, Carsten Kengeter, last week tendered his resignation amid an ongoing insider trading investigation. He has denied any wrongdoing.

Reporting by Tom Sims; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
