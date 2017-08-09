FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deutsche Boerse board talks Plan B amid CEO probe -WirtschaftsWoche
Sections
Featured
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Markets & Economy
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Final assault starts on Raqqa as some Islamic State fighters quit
MIDDLE EAST
Final assault starts on Raqqa as some Islamic State fighters quit
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
bollywood
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 9, 2017 / 12:48 PM / 2 months ago

Deutsche Boerse board talks Plan B amid CEO probe -WirtschaftsWoche

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Deutsche Boerse’s supervisory board has discussed contingency plans in case CEO Carsten Kengeter has to step down amid an investigation over possible insider trading, German magazine WirtschaftsWoche reported on Wednesday.

Deputy CEO Andreas Preuss and CFO Gregor Pottmeyer were the two names considered to possibly take the helm of the German exchange operator, the magazine reported citing an unnamed source.

A spokesman for Deutsche Boerse declined to comment on the meeting.

“As a rule, we don’t discuss the agenda of topics of the supervisory board,” he said. (Reporting by Andreas Framke; writing by Tom Sims)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.