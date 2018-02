FRANKFURT, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Deutsche Boerse posted a 26 percent rise in net profit in the fourth quarter of 2017, despite low volatility in markets that has weighed on revenue of the German stock exchange operator.

The net profit of 213.6 million euros ($263.56 million) was above expectations of 192 million euros forecast in a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages. ($1 = 0.8104 euros) (Reporting by Tom Sims, editing by Emma Thomasson)