FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
D.Pfandbriefbank profit up on net interest income, low provisions
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Rights groups dismiss army's self-exoneration of atrocities
Myanmar
Rights groups dismiss army's self-exoneration of atrocities
Sri Lanka unlikely to break test duck in India
Cricket
Sri Lanka unlikely to break test duck in India
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 13, 2017 / 9:29 AM / a day ago

D.Pfandbriefbank profit up on net interest income, low provisions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Deutsche Pfandbriefbank reported a third-quarter pre-tax profit of 51 million euros ($59 million) on Monday, up 89 percent after adjusting for a one-off item in the same period a year ago.

Profit before tax was up from 27 million euros after adjusting for the reversal of 132 million in writedowns in the year-ago period, the specialist bank for commercial real estate finance said in a statement.

The gain was driven by positive developments in net interest and commission income, and by loan loss provisions remaining low, the bank said.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank on Nov. 2 raised its full-year outlook for profit before tax to a range of between 195 and 200 million euros. ($1 = 0.8588 euros) (Reporting by Douglas Busvine; editing by Alexander Smith)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.