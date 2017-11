Nov 16 (Reuters) - Nikolaus von Bomhard, former CEO of Munich Re, will become supervisory board chairman at Deutsche Post, German monthly Manager Magazin reported, citing company sources.

Bomhard, already a member of Deutsche Post’s supervisory board, will succeed Wulf von Schimmelmann once his mandate runs out at the group’s annual general meeting in April 2018, the magazine said.

Deutsche Post declined to comment. (Reporting by Bartosz Dabrowski and Anneli Palmen; Editing by Christoph Steitz)