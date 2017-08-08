Deutsche Post DHL sees volume gains in Q3 after cyber attack hurts rivals

BERLIN, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Deutsche Post DHL saw no material impact from the cyber attack in Ukraine at the end of June, but is seeing increased volumes this quarter as rivals cope with the after-effects, the group's chief financial officer said on Tuesday.

"We were affected to a very small extent for a very short time, but we got it under control quickly," Melanie Kreis told journalists after the group reported second-quarter results.

Deutsche Post DHL said on June 27 that systems of its express division in Ukraine had been affected by the Notpetya cyber attack.

The attack slowed deliveries at rival FedEx's TNT Express unit, which has said it is expecting a "material" effect on its full-year numbers as a result.

"We are seeing volume increases in Europe in the third quarter, probably because rivals were more affected than we were," Kreis said. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)