Deutsche Post confirms coronavirus hit to earnings

An employee works at a distribution centre of German postal and logistics group Deutsche Post DHL in Rodgau near Frankfurt, Germany, December 19, 2019. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski/Files

BERLIN (Reuters) - German logistics group Deutsche Post AG (DPWGn.DE) confirmed on Tuesday it took a first-quarter hit to earnings of 210 million euros ($226.97 million) due to the coronavirus pandemic, which hit its global freight business but boosted parcel volumes.

Deutsche Post, which had already published preliminary figures last month, said group revenue rose 0.9% to 15.5 billion euros, while operating profit almost halved to 592 million.

It said it could still not give full-year guidance for 2020, but confirmed its medium-term forecast for operating profit of at least 5.3 billion euros by 2022.