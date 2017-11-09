FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deutsche Post eyes strong Christmas, confirms 2017 earnings goal
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Delhi declares emergency as toxic smog thickens by the hour
Top news
Delhi declares emergency as toxic smog thickens by the hour
Lebanon believes Saudi holds Hariri, demands his return
Exclusive
Middle East
Lebanon believes Saudi holds Hariri, demands his return
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 9, 2017 / 6:06 AM / a day ago

Deutsche Post eyes strong Christmas, confirms 2017 earnings goal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Deutsche Post DHL Group confirmed its earnings traget for 2017, saying it expected a strong Christmas period, as it reported a 10.5 percent rise in third-quarter profit on Thursday.

The company reported earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 834 million euros ($968 million), against analyst expectations for 841 million in a Reuters poll.

It stuck to a target for 2017 EBIT of around 3.75 billion euros. ($1 = 0.8619 euros) (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.