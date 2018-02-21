FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 21, 2018 / 5:13 PM / a day ago

Deutsche Telekom extends CEO's contract and names new CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom has extended the contract of its chief executive officer and named a new finance chief to take over next year, the company announced on Wednesday.

Tim Hoettges received a five year extension of his contract as CEO, while Christian Illek, chief human resources officer, will become the new finance chief in 2019, succeeding Thomas Dannenfeldt, who will leave for “private reasons”.

“It is good that an experienced Telekom guy like Christian Illek will take over the reins,” Hoettges said.

Reporting by Tom Sims

