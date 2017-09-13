FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deutsche Telekom says head of T-Systems to leave on Jan. 1
September 13, 2017

Deutsche Telekom says head of T-Systems to leave on Jan. 1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom said management board member Reinhard Clemens would leave the company on Jan. 1, after overseeing its T-Systems unit for nearly 10 years.

It did not say why Clemens was leaving, saying only it had reached an agreement with him to terminate his contract.

Deutsche Telekom said it had picked a successor to Clemens but could not yet release the person’s name at the request of the person’s current employer. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

