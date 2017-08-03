FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 days ago
Deutsche Telekom Q2 profits beat forecasts as U.S. in spotlight
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Pakistan
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, suspect arrested
WORLD
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, suspect arrested
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
August 3, 2017 / 5:08 AM / 7 days ago

Deutsche Telekom Q2 profits beat forecasts as U.S. in spotlight

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom, Europe's biggest telecom company, on Thursday posted quarterly results that topped expectations, with a 9 percent rise in core profit powered by strong results in the United States and modest gains in Germany and Europe.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), excluding special items, rose 8.9 percent to 5.94 billion euros ($7.04 billion), beating forecasts, which ranged from 5.63 billion to 5.89 billion euros in a Reuters poll.

Revenue rose by 6.0 percent to 18.89 billion euros, topping the high end of forecasts by 10 analysts polled by Reuters, which ranged from 18.63 billion to 18.86 billion euros.

The German company slightly nudged up its 2017 outlook for adjusted EBITDA to around 22.3 billion euros from 22.2 billion previously. It reaffirmed its annual free cash flow target of 5.5 billion.

$1 = 0.8443 euros Reporting By Eric Auchard; Editing by Maria Sheahan

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.