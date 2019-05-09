Deutsche Telekom confirms full-year guidance after in-line first-quarter profits

Brochures with the logo of Deutsche Telekom AG are pictured at the shop in the headquarters of German telecommunications giant in Bonn, Germany, February 19, 2019. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/Files

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom reported a 4 percent gain in first-quarter core profits on Thursday as its U.S. unit T-Mobile again outperformed, and confirmed its revenue guidance for this year.

Europe’s largest telecoms company reported adjusted earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 5.94 billion euros ($6.65 billion), just shy of the average in its own poll of analysts.

After adjustments, mainly for the impact of takeovers in Austria and the Netherlands and for changes in lease accounting, first-quarter EBITDA was ahead by 8.3 percent. On an organic basis, stripping out currency effects, EBITDA rose 3.9 percent.

T-Mobile US, which is in late-stage regulatory review of its $26 billion deal to buy Sprint, has already reported strong results, adding a net 1.65 million customers in the first quarter.

In the German home market, service revenues rose by 2.8 percent in the quarter as Telekom pushed “converged” products of fixed-line and mobile services. Its European markets stayed in positive territory after stripping out acquisition effects.

“We got off to a successful start to the year,” Chief Executive Tim Hoettges said in a statement. “Deutsche Telekom has much more to offer than just our sensational success in the United States. We are seeing positive trends throughout the group.”

Bonn-based Deutsche Telekom confirmed its forecast for full-year EBITDA of 23.9 billion euros and free cash flow of 6.7 billion.

($1 = 0.8938 euros)