Deutsche Telekom sees 4 pct growth in core 2018 earnings

BONN, Germany, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom forecast that core earnings and cash flow would grow in 2018 as Chief Executive Tim Hoettges, just handed a contract extension, invests in ultra-fast broadband and lays the ground for fifth-generation mobile services.

Europe’s largest mobile operator said on Thursday it expected adjusted earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to grow by 4 percent this year to 23.2 billion euros ($28.5 billion).

Free cash flow was forecast to rise by 12 percent to 6.2 billion euros.

Reporting fourth-quarter results, Telekom said that adjusted EBITDA fell by 4.7 percent to 5.02 billion euros - shy of average expectations in a Reuters poll of analysts. ($1 = 0.8145 euros) (Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Maria Sheahan)