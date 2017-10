BRIEF-Deutsche Bank in $220 mln rate manipulation settlement in U.S.

Oct 25 (Reuters) - NEW YORK ANNOUNCES $220 MILLION MULTI-STATE SETTLEMENT WITH DEUTSCHE BANK FOR ARTIFICIALLY MANIPULATING INTEREST RATES SETTLEMENT ANNOUNCED BY NEW YORK ATTORNEY GENERAL ERIC SCHNEIDERMAN SCHNEIDERMAN SAYS ACCORD RESOLVES CHARGES OVER DEUTSCHE BANK‘S ALLEGED FRAUDULENT CONDUCT INVOLVING MANIPULATION OF LIBOR, OTHER RATE BENCHMARKS SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT SAYS DEUTSCHE BANK HAS AGREED TO COOPERATE WITH STATE ATTORNEYS GENERAL‘S INVESTIGATION SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT SAYS DEUTSCHE BANK ADMITS TO THE ATTORNEYS GENERAL‘S ALLEGATIONS, TO THE EXTENT IT MAKES SIMILAR ADMISSIONS IN ANY AGREEMENT WITH THE U.S. DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE OR OTHER GOVERNMENT AGENCIES