June 12 (Reuters) - Deutsche bank reaches $170 mln settlement of euribor-rigging lawsuit -- u.s. Court papers PRELIMINARY SETTLEMENT FILED WITH MANHATTAN FEDERAL COURT FOLLOWS EARLIER SETTLEMENTS BY BARCLAYS, HSBC DEUTSCHE BANK DOES NOT ADMIT WRONGDOING, SAYS IT SETTLED TO AVOID COST, INCONVENIENCE AND DISTRACTION OF FURTHER LITIGATION SETTLEMENT REQUIRES COURT APPROVAL