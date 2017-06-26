FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
Deutsche Bank appoints ex-Ukraine boss new Russia head
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
June 26, 2017 / 7:46 AM / 2 months ago

Deutsche Bank appoints ex-Ukraine boss new Russia head

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 26 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank said on Monday it had appointed Borislav Ivanov as chief country officer for Russia and chairman of its local board.

Ivanov, who is moving from his position as Deutsche Bank head in Ukraine, is replacing Annett Viehweg, but is yet to get regulatory approval.

Deutsche Bank said in a statement that it was committed to continuing to develop its presence in Russia. It said its Russia investment banking business would continue to be managed from global hubs. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Alexander Winning)

