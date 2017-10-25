FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deutsche Bank in $220 mln rate-rigging settlement in U.S.
October 25, 2017 / 4:26 PM / Updated a day ago

Deutsche Bank in $220 mln rate-rigging settlement in U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank AG has agreed to pay $220 million to settle charges by U.S. regulators that it fraudulently manipulated Libor and other benchmark interest rates.

The settlement between the German bank and the attorneys general of 44 U.S. states and Washington, D.C. was announced on Wednesday by New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman.

Deutsche Bank is the second bank to settle, and agreed to cooperate in the regulators’ probe into possible misconduct by other banks.

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

