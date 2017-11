Oct 31 (Reuters) - U.S. oil producer Devon Energy Corp reported a 77 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt by lower production.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $228 million, or $0.43 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $993 million, or $1.89 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue fell to $3.16 billion from $4.23 billion. (Reporting by Karan Nagarkatti in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)