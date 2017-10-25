FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 25, 2017 / 2:45 AM / in 2 days

VC firm DFJ probes sexual harassment charges against founding partner - The Information

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Venture capital firm Draper Fisher Jurvetson (DFJ), which has invested in Tesla Inc’s SpaceX, has hired an external law firm to probe sexual harassment allegations against founding partner Steve Jurvetson, the Information reported on Tuesday.

DFJ began the probe in August against Jurvetson, an early investor in Tesla, after rumors on his conduct with women, the report said. bit.ly/2yPuDkY

In a statement cited in the Information report, a DFJ spokeswoman said the company came to know about “indirect and second-hand allegations” against Jurvetson earlier this summer.

“We immediately opened an independent investigation, which is ongoing at this time,” the spokeswoman was quoted as saying in the report.

Menlo Park, California-based DFJ did not respond to requests for comment outside regular business hours. Jurvetson was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
