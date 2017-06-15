UK's DFS Furniture warns on profit, blames dip in demand

LONDON, June 15 (Reuters) - British upholstered furniture retailer DFS Furniture warned on Thursday that it would not meet profit expectations for the current year, blaming a weakening trading environment.

The firm said it now expected to make core earnings of 82-87 million pounds ($106-$111 million).

DFS said the trading environment had recently weakened beyond its expectation, with significant declines in store footfall leading to a material reduction in customer orders.

"We believe these demand effects are market-wide, in line with industry indicators, and are linked to customer uncertainty regarding the general election and the uncertain macroeconomic environment," it said. ($1 = 0.7849 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)