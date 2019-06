A bird flies past a signboard of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd. (DHFL) outside its office on the outskirts of Mumbai, India, January 31, 2019. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Rating agency ICRA Ltd on Wednesday downgraded home loan lender Dewan Housing Finance Corp Ltd’s (DHFL) 8.50 billion rupees ($122.70 million) commercial paper programme to D.

ICRA removed here the programme from "Watch with Negative Implications" as DHFL's liquidity worsened, it said in a note.

($1 = 69.2740 Indian rupees)