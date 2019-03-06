Dewan Housing jumps after auditor report says no funds diversion

A bird flies past a signboard of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd. (DHFL) outside its office on the outskirts of Mumbai, January 31, 2019. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/Files

(Reuters) - Shares of Dewan Housing Finance Corp Ltd surge as much as 21.2 percent on Wednesday, after the home loan provider released a report by an independent chartered accountant saying that it had not created shell companies to divert funds.

Investigative media outlet Cobrapost had alleged in January that loans from Indian state-run lenders were diverted by Dewan Housing to shell companies, including those linked to its controlling shareholders.