Money News
March 6, 2019 / 4:23 AM / Updated an hour ago

Dewan Housing jumps after auditor report says no funds diversion

1 Min Read

A bird flies past a signboard of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd. (DHFL) outside its office on the outskirts of Mumbai, January 31, 2019. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/Files

(Reuters) - Shares of Dewan Housing Finance Corp Ltd surge as much as 21.2 percent on Wednesday, after the home loan provider released a report by an independent chartered accountant saying that it had not created shell companies to divert funds.

Investigative media outlet Cobrapost had alleged in January that loans from Indian state-run lenders were diverted by Dewan Housing to shell companies, including those linked to its controlling shareholders.

Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below