Dewan Housing jumps after auditor report says no funds diversion

(Reuters) - Shares of Dewan Housing Finance Corp Ltd surge as much as 21.2 percent on Wednesday, after the home loan provider released a report by an independent chartered accountant saying that it had not created shell companies to divert funds.
Investigative media outlet Cobrapost had alleged in January that loans from Indian state-run lenders were diverted by Dewan Housing to shell companies, including those linked to its controlling shareholders.
Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier