2 months ago
Tanker firm Frontline says no longer pursuing DHT or other acquisitions
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
June 26, 2017 / 7:07 AM / 2 months ago

Tanker firm Frontline says no longer pursuing DHT or other acquisitions

1 Min Read

OSLO, June 26 (Reuters) - Oslo-listed oil tanker firm Frontline is no longer pursuing an acquisition of New York-listed competitor DHT Holdings and is not working on any other acquisitions either, Frontline's CEO told Reuters on Monday.

"We will not spend time pursuing the DHT track," Robert Hvide Macleod said in a written comment.

"With our present opportunities for creating value through fleet renewal, we're not currently pursuing any other acquisitions either," he added. (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, writing by Terje Solsvik, editing by Alister Doyle)

