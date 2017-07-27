FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 27, 2017 / 6:18 AM / 13 days ago

Britain's Diageo raises margin growth forecast

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 27 (Reuters) - Britain's Diageo reported higher full-year sales and profits on Thursday, and raised its margin growth target, saying productivity initiatives were delivering ahead of expectations.

The maker of Johnnie Walker whisky and Smirnoff vodka reported sales of 12.05 billion pounds ($15.83 billion) for the year ending June 30, up 4 percent on an organic basis.

Operating profit rose to 3.6 billion pounds.

The company stood by its target for sales growth at a mid-single digit rate but raised its margin improvement objective from 100 basis points to 175 basis points over the three years to June 2019.

$1 = 0.7614 pounds Reporting by Martinne Geller; Editing by Edmund Blair

