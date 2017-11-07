Sri Lanka's Dialog Axiata Q3 net profit up 29.4 pct yr/yr

COLOMBO, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Dialog Axiata Plc, Sri Lanka’s biggest mobile operator and a unit of Malaysia’s Axiata Group, on Tuesday reported an 29.4 percent rise in net profit for the third quarter ended Sept. 30.

(In millions of rupees unless stated):

Q3 2017 Q3 2017 Net profit/(loss) 3,718.3 2,874.2 Revenue 24,217.7 21,748.3 Earnings per share (basic, in rupees) 0.48 0.35

Foreign investors hold 94.5 percent of the total issued shares in the company as of Tuesday.

Dialog is the fourth-largest company on the bourse with a market capitalisation of 108.3 billion rupees ($706.2 million, accounting for 4 percent of the total market capitalisation of the Colombo Stock Exchange, latest data shows. ($1 = 153.3500 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez, editing by Louise Heavens)