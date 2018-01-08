Dialog Semiconductor reports Q4 sales above outlook

FRANKFURT, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Anglo-German chipmaker Dialog Semiconductor on Monday reported preliminary sales of $463 million for the fourth quarter, above the upper end of its outlook range announced in November.

Dialog, plagued by investor fears it could lose its top customer Apple, had said on Nov. 7 it expects fourth-quarter sales of $415 million to 455 million.

The group, which will publish full and audited results for 2017 on Feb. 28, said unaudited sales reached about $1.353 billion in 2017. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Maria Sheahan)