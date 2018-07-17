China's Didi says gets $500 million investment from Booking.com parent

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese ride-hailing app Didi Chuxing said on Tuesday it has received a $500 million investment from U.S. travel firm Booking Holdings Inc as part of a new agreement.

A woman walks past Didi Chuxing's booth at the Global Mobile Internet Conference (GMIC) 2017 in Beijing, China April 28, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Details of the investment were not disclosed.

Customers on Booking Holdings’ websites, including Booking.com and Agoda, will be able to hail Didi cars through existing apps as part of the agreement, the Chinese company said in a statement.

Booking Holdings has users and partners in close to 220 countries, while a large majority of Didi’s 550 million users are in China.