March 18, 2018 / 7:44 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

China's Didi looks to raise $1.6 billion via asset-backed securities

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - A unit of Chinese ride-hailing firm Didi Chuxing has submitted an application to raise 10 billion yuan ($1.6 billion) through an issuance of asset-backed securities.

Logo of Didi Chuxing is seen at its headquarters building in Beijing, China, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

Didi, which said in December it had raised $4 billion to support its overseas expansion, did not respond to a Reuters’ request for comment on how the funds would be used.

The funds will be raised by Dirun (Tianjin) Technology Co Ltd, according to a filing published on the Shanghai Stock Exchange’s bond market website. Dirun’s sole shareholder is Didi Chuxing, local government records show.

The state-run Beijing News newspaper, which reported the proposed fundraising on Saturday, cited sources as saying Didi was also preparing to launch a meal delivery business in the eastern city of Wuxi on April 1.

Didi, which holds more than 87 percent of the Chinese private ride-share market, is facing new challengers with several firms including Tencent-backed meal delivery company Meituan-Dianping announcing plans to launch ride-hailing services.

($1 = 6.3300 Chinese yuan)

Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

