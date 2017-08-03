Diesel ban threatens to stall German auto sector

LONDON, Aug 3 (IFR) - A Moody’s report calling an effort to ban diesel cars from the German city of Stuttgart a “credit negative” has once again highlighted the risks of German and European auto ABS.

The ban, which comes soon after some of Germany’s biggest car makers were accused of acting as a cartel, has contributed to spread widening and investor wariness towards German auto ABS.

“A lot of people avoid securitisations that are impacted by VW and BMW,” said one trader, referring to the fact that both Volkswagen and BMW have been accused of colluding to stifle competition and limit technological advances.

Stuttgart’s ban on diesel cars has now added another layer of concern.

“Credit-wise, I don’t think it has such a big impact. But I know that everyone wants to know how large the percentage of diesel cars there are in securitisation portfolios,” the trader said.

In other recent developments, Daimler Benz and Audi voluntarily recalled certain diesel models, and, after an emergency summit on Wednesday, some of Germany’s biggest car makers agreed to implement software updates designed to reduce emissions from their diesel cars.

RISKY BUSINESS But not all market participants are worried. “The market in general is quite resilient at the moment,” said another trader.

“As happened before with VW [emission’s scandal], even if there is going to be an issue on the car maker side, I think it won’t have an impact on the securitisation market unless you have residual value risk within the transaction.”

He added that it is UK, not German, paper that carries most of the residual value risk seen in auto ABS.

The European auto ABS market has seen significant widening in recent months, however. According to the first trader, UK auto loan deals that were in the 20bp area three months ago, are now in the high 30s. German auto paper, meanwhile, has widened from 10bp-12bp three weeks ago to 18bp-20bp now.

The first trader nonetheless remains optimistic. He doesn’t think that any spread widening will be long lasting, noting that the German government agreed to not extend the ban on diesel cars beyond Stuttgart.

Additionally, he said that though some buyers have come back this week, overall the market has not been very active recently, and the lack of turnover has made it difficult to gauge the strength of the sentiment change behind the move out in spreads.

OVERBLOWN? One banker said that the negative headlines, particularly in regards to the cartel accusations, have been overblown.

“German auto ABS is tightest, and if they widen others will follow. But I would be careful, and not overplay it,” he said.

According to JP Morgan data, €8.662bn of auto ABS denominated in euros has been issued so far this year. (Reporting by Ana Baric; Editing by Matthew Davies)