Belgium's D'Ieteren targets 35-40 pct electric car sales by 2025

BRUSSELS, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Belgium’s D‘Ieteren wants 35-40 percent of its vehicle sales to be electric vehicles by 2025, the head of its car sales division has told Belgian business daily L‘Echo.

D‘Ieteren, which sells cars and parts of Volkswagen brands including Skoda, Audi and Lamborghini in Belgium, has a more ambitious target than the German group which wants electrified vehicles to be a quarter of deliveries by 2025.

“In Belgium, particularly in Flanders and Brussels, the (short) driving distances are very suitable for electric,” D‘Ieteren Auto chief Denis Gorteman told L‘Echo, adding that the high percentage of people living in houses, rather than apartments, meant it was easier for them to charge vehicles.

Gorteman said that to achieve the target Belgium needed to invest in the sector and have policies that encouraged electric vehicle use, although he said the sector was not looking for subsidies.

Volkswagen approved in November a 34 billion euro ($40.6 billion) spending plan to accelerate its efforts to become a global leader in electric cars.

As well as selling cars, D‘Ieteren also has a division repairing and replacing windshields and owns notebook maker Moleskine. ($1 = 0.8372 euros) (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)