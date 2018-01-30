FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Budget 2018
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Industrials
January 30, 2018 / 7:30 AM / a day ago

Britain's Diploma appoints Richard Ingram as CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 30 (Reuters) - British industrial components distributor Diploma Plc on Tuesday appointed Richard Ingram as its new chief executive, replacing Bruce Thompson who announced his intention to retire in September last year.

The company, a supplier of components for Formula 1 cars, said Thompson would hand over his CEO responsibilities to Ingram at the board meeting on May 8.

Diploma said Ingram, who has been the president of Smiths Detection, a unit of engineering company Smiths Group Plc since May 2014, will join the Board on April 23 as CEO. (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.