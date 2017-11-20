FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Diploma's full-year adjusted profit rises 19 pct
November 20, 2017 / 7:34 AM / a day ago

CORRECTED-Diploma's full-year adjusted profit rises 19 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to “industrial component distributor” from “industrial component maker” in paragraph 1)

Nov 20 (Reuters) - British industrial component distributor Diploma Plc reported a 19 percent rise in adjusted pretax profit as its controls unit saw new project activity and recovery in some end user markets.

The company, which supplies products ranging from hydraulic seals to engine-repair gadgets for Formula 1 cars, reported an adjusted pretax profit of 77.5 million pounds ($102.5 million)for the year ended Sept. 30.

Revenue rose 18 percent to 451.9 million pounds for the year, Diploma said. ($1 = 0.7559 pounds) (Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
