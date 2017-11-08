FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
LPC-AlbaCore raises €855m for credit investment strategy
November 8, 2017 / 2:00 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

LPC-AlbaCore raises €855m for credit investment strategy

David Brooke

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - European investment firm AlbaCore Capital has raised €855m for its debut credit fund, according to market sources.

The firm is aiming to raise more than €1bn for the fund, titled AlbaCore Partners I, at the beginning of next year.

So far, the firm has deployed around €750m and as of September 30 the fund’s year to date net performance is 17.3%.

Founded last year by David Allen, who previously managed Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s European principal credit fund, AlbaCore invests in private debt and opportunistic credit across Europe.

Canada-based pension investment manager PSP Investments provided a €500m seed investment to the debut fund. (Editing by Christopher Mangham.)

