LPC-Direct lenders take interest rate rise in their stride

Nov 3 (Reuters) - The Bank of England’s (BoE) decision to raise interest rates by 25bp is unlikely to trouble direct lenders, but a long-term move to normalisation of rates is likely to take some of the heat out of the private debt market.

On Thursday, the BoE’s Monetary Policy Committee voted by a margin of 7-2 to raise rates to 0.5% from 0.25% in an attempt to curb inflation that the bank said is at 3%.

Funds providing unitranche loans containing a floating rate coupon will benefit from the rise and help to ease pressure on margins for funds, which has seen a tightening over the last couple of years.

Research from Deloitte notes that unitranches are pricing between 6% and 8% over Libor at the moment, a drop from the double digit returns seen a couple of years ago.

The non-amortising structure of these deals means corporates have the space to absorb the rise and factor in future rising costs.

“Most direct lending deals are structured as bullet debt and therefore companies will have more headroom to absorb higher interest rates than historically might have been the case,” Floris Hovingh, head of alternative capital solutions at Deloitte said.

The low interest rate environment has meant there has been less of a focus on tools to hedge against any rise, but could prove costly in the long run for borrowers if rates continue to rise.

“Conservative borrowers with bullet and/or amortised debt will have hedges, caps or collars in place for interest costs to protect them from a rising interest rate environment. But with interest rates at the bottom for so long some borrowers have taken their chances and might now need to pay a premium for protection if swap rates go up suddenly,” he added.

Callum Bell, head of corporate and acquisition finance at Investec, said that “in the near-term, one-off rate rises are going to be shrugged off fairly quickly.”

“However, if in the longer term people believe that rates are going to keep on rising to stem inflation, then there will be increased refinance cliff risk on the back of a lot of bullet loans that do not have inbuilt capital deleveraging,” he added.

COOLING DOWN

European private debt has flourished in a decade of low interest rates, as even some of the more conservative investors have been pushed into illiquid asset classes in the search for yield.

“Extremely low base rates have resulted in distortions in the public debt markets compared with historical levels and has resulted in a substantial rotation of assets into direct lending in the search for yield,” said Eric Capp, partner at Pemberton Capital Advisors.

It has meant that the last couple of years have been a favourable fundraising environment for managers as cash continues to flood in and funds increase their market share in middle market lending.

Alcentra and BlueBay raised €4.3bn and €3bn respectively for direct lending funds they closed this year, and a number of firms have established private credit strategies in attempt to take advantage of the increased interest.

Data firm Preqin said that the global market for private credit is at US$600m and it is estimated the market will reach US$1trn in 2020.

A rise in interest rates will reduce the pressure on margins that has resulted from the increased liquidity as they benefit through increase in payments from portfolio companies and cover some of the fixed returns expected by investors.

“Interest rate normalisation is not negative for private debt funds,” Capp said. “An increase in rates may take some of the hot money out of the direct lending market and away from marginal firms who have recently entered the market without sufficient origination capabilities, monitoring and control infrastructure, as well as long-term institutional backing.” (Editing by Alasdair Reilly)