FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Winter Olympics
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Singapore Airshow
Sports
Budget 2018
Pictures
#Financials
February 9, 2018 / 12:33 PM / a day ago

UK's Direct Line sees full-year profit better than market expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Britain’s largest motor insurer Direct Line Insurance Group said on Friday that 2017 pretax profit would rise year-on-year and be ahead of market expectations, helped by favourable claims.

Direct Line, whose brands include Churchill, Green Flag and Privilege, said it expects to report a profit before tax of about 540 million pounds ($746.23 million) for the year ended Dec. 31.

The company benefited from lower than expected weather claims, it said on Friday.

Gross written premiums are expected to rise to 3.40 billion pounds for the period from 3.27 billion pounds a year ago, Direct Line said. ($1 = 0.7236 pounds) (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.