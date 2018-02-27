FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 27, 2018 / 7:26 AM / Updated a day ago

Insurer Direct Line to pay special dividend after rise in annual profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Britain’s largest motor insurer Direct Line declared a special dividend for 2017 after strong performance in its motor brands, rising premiums and favourable claims helped it post a 3.6 percent in full-year operating profit.

The company, whose brands include Churchill, Green Flag and Privilege, said operating profit from continuing operations was 610.9 million pounds ($853.49 million) for the year ended Dec. 31, compared with 403.5 million pounds a year earlier.

Gross written premiums for ongoing operations rose 3.6 percent to 3.39 billion pounds in the period, it said.

Direct Line added it would pay a special dividend of 15 pence, higher than 10 pence it paid last year. ($1 = 0.7158 pounds)

Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain and Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
