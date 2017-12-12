FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South Africa's Dis-Chem raises $82 million in accelerated bookbuild
Sections
Featured
India's tax department considers tax on virtual currencies
BITCOIN
India's tax department considers tax on virtual currencies
Mukesh Ambani programmed to punch through $100 billion
Breakingviews
Mukesh Ambani programmed to punch through $100 billion
Backed by Putin, military pushes into foreign policy
Russia
Backed by Putin, military pushes into foreign policy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
December 12, 2017 / 7:07 AM / 2 days ago

South Africa's Dis-Chem raises $82 million in accelerated bookbuild

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 12 (Reuters) - South African drug store chain Dis-Chem has raised 1.120 billion rand ($82.14 million) from sale of a part of the shares held by its senior management team, the company said on Tuesday.

The sale of shares will see founder and chief executive officer Ivan Saltzman owning 52.7 percent of Dis-Chem’s issued share capital.

Dis-Chem sold 32,000,000 at a price of 35 rand ($2.57) per share through an accelerated bookbuild which was offered only to qualifying investors and not the public.

The bookbuild price is at a 9.3 percent discount to the pre-launch closing price of 38.58 rand per share on Monday.

The company, which listed in November last year, has grown from a start-up in 1978 to a major health products retailer which runs about 100 stores. ($1 = 13.6347 rand) (Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by Vyas Mohan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.