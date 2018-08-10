FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Technology News
August 10, 2018 / 1:57 PM / Updated an hour ago

Dish Network CFO to step down, join Brookdale Senior Living

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Dish Network Corp’s chief financial officer, Steven Swain, is leaving the U.S. satellite TV provider to become the finance chief at Brookdale Senior Living.

Swain, who has been the CFO of Dish since August 2014, will step down effective Aug. 22, the company said here in a filing on Friday. He also resigned as CFO of subsidiary Dish DBS Corp.

Prior to joining Dish in 2011, Swain spent more than 15 years in the telecommunications sector, most recently at CenturyLink Inc.

Swain is expected to start in his new role at Brookdale Senior, an operator of senior living and retirement communities in the United States, in September.

Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.