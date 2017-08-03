FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dish Network profit plunges 90 pct on litigation expenses
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 3, 2017 / 10:19 AM / 2 months ago

Dish Network profit plunges 90 pct on litigation expenses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Dish Network Corp reported a 90 percent drop in quarterly profit on Thursday, hurt by litigation expenses.

Net income attributable to Dish fell to $40 million, or 9 cents per share in the second quarter ended June 30, from $424 million, or 91 cents per share, a year earlier.

Dish incurred litigation expenses, net of taxes, of $280 million in the latest quarter.

The company lost 196,000 pay-TV subscribers in the quarter, including subscribers to its satellite TV and video streaming service Sling TV. Analysts had expected the company to lose 256,000 subscribers, according to financial data and analytics firm FactSet.

Revenue fell nearly 6 percent to $3.64 billion. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

