February 21, 2018 / 11:13 AM / 2 days ago

REFILE-Dish Network profit surges on U.S. tax law boost

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to remove extraneous word “cents” in second paragraph)

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Dish Network Corp reported a jump in fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday due to a benefit of about $1.2 billion related to changes in U.S. tax laws.

Net income attributable to Dish rose to $1.39 billion, or $2.64 per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31 from $355 million, or 73 cents per share, a year earlier.

The U.S. satellite and internet TV provider said revenue fell to $3.48 billion from $3.75 billion. (Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
