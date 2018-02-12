FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 12, 2018 / 3:54 AM / a day ago

Disney raises prices of some U.S. theme park tickets

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co said on Sunday it was changing the admission price for its U.S. theme parks, raising the cost of some single-day tickets by almost 9 percent.

Disney, which has a three-tier structure that charges visitors more during peak periods to help spread out crowds, said peak one-day tickets for a single theme park at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, would see the biggest increase, rising to $135 from $124.

Value and regular one-day tickets are now $97 and $117, respectively, compared to $97 and $110 last year.

One-day prices to the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida rose 2 percent to 4 percent, with tickets there now ranging between $109 and $129.

The company also said it plans to make changes to its annual pass programme at Disneyland as well make its multiple-day tickets to Walt Disney World date-specific in order to help manage crowds, particularly as it prepares to open a new Star Wars attraction at both parks next year.

Theme parks are Disney’s second-largest division, bringing in $18.4 billion in revenue and $3.8 billion in operating income for the fiscal year that ended in September, according to company earnings reports.

Reporting by Michael Erman; Editing by Paul Simao

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
