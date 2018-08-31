FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
Asian Games 2018
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
August 31, 2018 / 9:13 PM / Updated an hour ago

Disney World workers reach tentative agreement on wages

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Walt Disney World workers have reached a tentative agreement with parent Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) regarding wages, union body International Brotherhood of Teamsters said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Security officers staff the entrance at the Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom in Orlando, Florida, U.S. June 13, 2016. REUTERS/Barbara Liston/File Photo

The union said the tentative deal will be voted on next week and a contract will be in effect until October 1, 2022 if approved.

If ratified, Disney World workers will receive a minimum of $4.75 in wage increases over the lifetime of the contract, with everyone at the resort getting a minimum increase of $2.50 by March 6, 2019.

Employees will also receive retroactive pay back to September 24, 2017, and a bonus of $1,000.

By 2021, all employees will be at a minimum starting rate of $15, the union said.

The contract follows a year of negotiations with the company and the Service Trades Council Union, a coalition of Teamsters Local 385 and five other unions who represent more than 39,000 workers at Walt Disney World.

Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.