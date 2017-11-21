FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Norway's DNB sets up new unit to exit non-core business in oil, shipping
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
All eyes on the 'Crocodile' as Mugabe resigns
Zimbabwe
All eyes on the 'Crocodile' as Mugabe resigns
Microsoft's Skype pulled from Apple, Android China app stores
Technology
Microsoft's Skype pulled from Apple, Android China app stores
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 21, 2017 / 11:57 AM / Updated 18 hours ago

Norway's DNB sets up new unit to exit non-core business in oil, shipping

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Nov 21 (Reuters) - DNB ASA

* Sets up new non-core unit from Jan 1 to accelerate rebalancing and significantly contribute to improving return on equity

* Says to have clear exit strategy for the non-core portfolio

* Portfolio of new unit has exposure at default (EAD) of about $10 billion

* Says portfolio limited to shipping and oil-related exposures

* New unit taking over portfolio of exit exposures and certain loss-exposed loans

* says about 30 pct of exposure is subject to restructuring, but less than 20 pct is loss exposed and non-performing

* New unit has mandate to speed up volume reduction (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.